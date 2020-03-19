ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The coronavirus is shutting down and delaying almost all your favorite television shows.
Some network programming was in the middle of taping this season’s episodes when the plug was pulled. I spoke with a local actor on CBS’ "Seal Team" on how this could shape the future of television.
The team only had 10 more days of shooting before it was abruptly shut down with networks not wanting to risk exposing their workers to coronavirus.
And now the show’s future could be up in the air as well as thousands of jobs.
“As a parent with my family living here in Atlanta the only thing I could think of, remember on Friday that’s when we had the presidential address when he declared a state of emergency," recalled Judd Lormand, who stars as Erick Blackburn, SEAL Team command trooper. "All I can think about was oh my God what if they shut down domestic flights and I can’t get home to the family.”
The Atlanta actor works out of Hollywood to tape the show. That’s was until last Friday.
Lormand wasn’t due to come back home until later this summer, but his show was cut short as the coronavirus virus turned the industry upside down.
“Part of you is thinking wait this is so hasty we can be done in a week but then part of me is thankful that they’re taking this precaution in the best interest of the employees and the crew members," he explained. "You know people forget when you’re shooting a TV show or films you might see a scene with two people but there’s 100 people in that room doing all the work, so yeah we’re in close proximity all day long pretty much. There’s no way to keep that distance so they went ahead and pulled it. But it didn’t seem real,” he added.
Like every other industry affected by this pandemic, the entertainment world is navigating unchartered waters.
These shutdowns will undoubtedly have a financial impact but the future of the show itself is also in limbo.
“As it is now the season is 22 episodes. Unfortunately when it airs it’ll only air up to episode 20.”
The abrupt ending of shows can also reshape the programming we are used to watching
“I have no idea so we are just like any other American wondering if we’re going to have a job.”
In an ideal world he will be heading back to LA at the end of July to continue taping, but we don’t know when this pandemic is going to be resolved or if studios can find a way to resume the filming following CDC guidelines.
