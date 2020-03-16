ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- We've created this live blog to bring you the latest coronavirus news happening right now. Here's what's happening today, March 16:
Stocks lose 6% on Wall Street as more businesses shut doors
Amazon says some shipments could take longer because of coronavirus
AMC Theaters to limit attendance to 50 people per showing
City of Brookhaven suspends dine-in service at all restaurants, bars
Miami Beach's Spring Break 'canceled' as Florida sprints to get in front of coronavirus pandemic
Department of Education suspends all required testing, including Georgia Milestones
Atlanta Mayor bans crowds of 250 or more amid coronavirus outbreak
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.