ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Coronavirus and the fears surrounding its spread have dominated headlines for weeks, and that trend does not look to be slowing down anytime soon.

Even though you can't escape hearing about it in the news, it seems that general facts about this new disease are not really that well known.

The CDC is still working to learn more about this newest coronavirus outbreak, but they’ve already put together a list of must-know facts and tips.

Below are some key facts you should know to be more aware, and less at risk, when it comes to coronavirus:

The virus at the center of this current outbreak is designated by the World Heath Organization as 2019 novel coronavirus disease, more often called COVID-19 or 2019-nCOV.

COVID-19 is thought to have originated from animals, just like previous coronavirus outbreaks of MERS and SARS in years past.

Thought to have originated from a live-animal market in Wuhan City, China, the virus has now been shown to spread from person-to-person.

It is still not clear how contagious COVID-19 truly is.

The CDC recommends that those who contract COVID-19 be isolated in hospitals or their home.

The length of sickness from this coronavirus tends to vary case-by-case.

14-day quarantines have become more common for those thought at-risk of coronavirus exposure.

Quarantine does not mean one has the illness, just that they were at-risk and being observed to ensure symptoms do not appear.

Prevention includes steps most of us are familiar with: avoid those who are sick, do not touch your eyes/nose/mouth, cough and sneeze into tissues and dispose of them, wash hands thoroughly and often, and disinfect frequently touched areas of the home.

There is no specific treatment at this time, so those infected receive supportive care and monitoring of vital organs.

Coronavirus is a respiratory illness, so symptoms include fever, coughing, and difficulty breathing.

Only the CDC currently has the capability to perform diagnostic testing for COVID-19.

Though the virus may have originated from an animal source, the virus now appears to be only spread person-to-person. Pets and other animals to not appear to be at-risk at this time.

That is a lot of information to take in, but more is sure to come as the global health community learns more. Stay tuned to CBS46 for more details on COVID-19 as it becomes available. Stay healthy and stay safe.