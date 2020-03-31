CORONAVIRUS: What's happening right now

LIVE VIDEO UPDATES EACH HOUR | STORY UPDATES ALL DAY
MARCH 31:
11 a.m. U.S. consumer confidence tumbled in March as the impact of the coronavirus began to be felt. The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its confidence index dropped to a reading of 120 in March from February's 132.6. The steep decline reflected rising worries about the coronavirus during the survey period of March 1-18. Economists say confidence is sure to fall further as the virus' impact takes a bigger toll on the economy.
10:10 a.m. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issued an order Tuesday directing the city to start hazard pay for front-line City of Atlanta employees. The mayor's office said eligible employees will be paid an additional $500 per month with the policy starting yesterday.
The hazard pay policy applies to almost 5,400 front-line staffers including: sworn public safety positions and civilians performing critical watershed, aviation, solid waste, transportation, inspection, parks, and recreation, and other frontline functions.
10 a.m. Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street as investors close out a brutal month of March. The S&P 500 is headed for its biggest quarterly decline since the last quarter of 2008. For the Dow, it could be the worst three-month period since late 1987. After dropping sharply for two weeks, the market rallied recently on moves by central banks and governments to boost their economies, but the mood among investors still appears closely linked to evidence of the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Oil prices rose a day after dropping to their lowest level since 2002.
9 a.m. Tuesday is the deadline for Atlanta Public Schools' students who missed the online learning device distribution. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has ordered all schools closed through April 24 and getting one of the devices is key for online learning. If your child does not have a device, you must contact their school by Tuesday, March 31 at 5 p.m. and let the school know.
The school says the devices will be available for pick up starting on Thursday, April 2, at the Alonzo A. Crim Center for Learning and Leadership at 130 Trinity Avenue SW, while supplies last.
8 a.m. An Atlanta woman has taken to Facebook to post her desperate struggle in the fight against the coronavirus. Niya B. Matthews, who debated whether or not to post the video, says she went through with it to share her struggle and bring awareness. She says she was in the hospital for four days before posting the video. She says the symptoms of the virus hit her so fast, she barely even noticed it until it was too late. She says she had normal flu-like symptoms for two days but on the third day, it felt like "an elephant was sitting on my chest."
7:27 a.m. Despite publicly saying over the weekend they weren't considering changing guidance on masks, the Washington Post reported late Monday night the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is considering recommending the general public to cover their faces when out in public. The Post cited a federal official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because it is an ongoing matter of internal discussion and isn't final.
According to the Post report, the CDC guidance could recommend "do-it-yourself cloth coverings." This would not include surgical and N95 masks which are in short supply across the nation.
7 a.m. With frustrations growing among shoppers, Cobb County government officials have created an interactive guide to allow users to see which grocery stores in the county are stocked with the items they need. The survey uses a crowd sourcing survey that shoppers can take on a smart phone immediately after loading groceries into their cars.
In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the idea is to prevent senior citizens and other shoppers from having to go from store to store looking for items, each time potentially exposing themselves to the virus. Click here to take the survey or look at Cobb County's interactive shopping guide.
6 a.m. The plant blamed for emitting cancer-causing agents into the air for decades is suing Cobb County in order to reopen fully. Sterigenics announced the lawsuit on Monday, even though the county just granted the plant permission to reopen. The county agreed to the request from the federal government, allowing the company to temporarily sterilize medical equipment needed for the coronavirus response. A group says that apparently wasn't good enough for the multi-billion dollar corporation, who some say had the intention of using the coronavirus crisis as a door to resume full operations all along.
5 a.m. Gwinnett County is the latest court system to extend limiting operations as the nation grapples with the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. According to a press release from the county, Chief Judge George F. Hutchinson III of the Superior Court, signed an order extending limited court operations to April 13, 2020. The courts will continue to handle essential functions, including arrest and search warrants, first appearance hearings, family violence and stalking temporary protective order applications and hearings.
4 a.m. A model estimates that more than 2,000 people could die each day in the United States in mid-April, when the virus is predicted to hit the country hardest. The model, which is updated regularly, predicts that 224,000 hospital beds -- 61,000 more than we'll have -- will be needed on April 15, when the US is estimated to reach "peak resource use."
And assuming social distancing will continue through May, it finds that, by August, around 82,000 people in the US could die from Covid-19.
MARCH 30:
10:39 p.m. An Athens-Clarke County Unified Government (ACCGov) transit department employee reported to their supervisor that they tested positive for COVID-19. ACCGov is following guidance provided by the Georgia Department of Health (DPH) with regard to isolation and quarantine, as well as patient privacy. The individual was not hospitalized and is currently recovering at home. Several employees who had close contact with the individual are currently under self-quarantining protocol until April 7, but are not showing any symptoms.
7 p.m. Coronavirus cases in Georgia rise to 3,032 and 102 have died, according to the Department of Public Health.
5:40 p.m. Atlanta School District is doing a “last call” this week for device pick up. If an APS student does not have a device, it is very important that they contact their child’s school by Tuesday, March 31 at 5 p.m., and let the school know that their child still needs a device. The District’s Technology team will assess those needs and make devices available for pick up starting on Thursday, April 2, at the Alonzo A. Crim Center for Learning and Leadership (CLL), at 130 Trinity Avenue SW, while supplies last.
For requests properly submitted through the schools, parents and caregivers should expect to receive a call sometime on Thursday giving instructions on picking up their child’s device at CLL beginning on Thursday afternoon. Only students with pre-assigned devices can be supported through this process, and there will not be any extra devices. All “last call” distributions will end on Friday, April 3.
3:29 p.m. For a detailed look at how COVID-19 might spread, the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation released a COVID-19 projection for the nation and each state.
According to this projection, the U.S. should see a peak resource need around April 15 and the nation as a whole will be 60,000 hospital beds and 15,103 ICU beds short. The projection also forecasts the U.S. will need 26,753 more ventilators when the disease peaks.
Georgia's peak resource use will be a week later on April 22. The IHME forecasted the state to be 594 hospital beds and 755 ICU beds short when that date hits. Georgia will also need 1,075 more invasive ventilators by that date.
3:24 p.m. DeKalb County Chief Executive Officer Michael Thurmond announced Monday he has formed a COVID-19 Strategic Task Force.
“This pandemic is a fluid situation with no standard play book or set of rules,” CEO Thurmond said. “During this critical time in the life of our county, it is important to gather the best information and advice from experts to help us save lives and restart our economy.”
Members of the task force include: Presiding Officer of the Board of Commissioner Steve Bradshaw; DeKalb County Interim Superintendent Ramona Tyson; Chief Judge Asha Jackson; and Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst.
3:15 p.m. As Georgia sees the COVID-19 count slowing, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo put out an urgent plea Monday fro medical volunteers as COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to skyrocket in the city.
"Please come help us in New York now. We need relief," Cuomo siad.
According to the New York Times, 66,526 cases have been identified in the city/state. The death toll in New York has surpassed 950 on Sunday and keeps climbing each day.
2:30 p.m. Macy's announced Monday it will temporarily stop paying tens of thousands of employees who were forced out of work when the chain closed its stores in response to collapsing sales during the pandemic. The company said the majority of the workers would still collect health benefits, but otherwise the company is transitioning to an "absolute minimum workforce," the Associated Press reported.
1:45 p.m. The Gwinnett County Solicitor General's Office will prosecute anyone who violates the stay-at-home order issued by Gwinnett County Chairwoman Charlotte Nash. The Solicitor General said anyone violating the order will be charged with a misdemeanor and could receive up to 60 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.
12 p.m. The Georgia Department of Health said Sunday the state now has a total of 2,809 cases of COVID-19. The number includes 707 patients who remain hospitalized and 87 Georgians who have died as a result of the disease or from complications of the coronavirus.
11:45 a.m. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms gave an update on the city's efforts to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and warned hospitals in Atlanta could hit capacity on May 3rd.
"As of now our hospitals are not at capacity, but at the current rate; hospitals could exceed capacity by May 3rd," Mayor Bottoms said.
The mayor said there is no firm date for when the citywide stay-at-home order would be lifted.
Mayor Bottoms also warned citizens that the Beltline and Piedmont Park may be forced to close if residents don't practice betters social distancing while in those areas.
"It is the public's response to those areas, to keep them open," Bottoms said. "If the Beltline continues to be overcrowded; if Piedmont Park continues to be overcrowded; we will have no choice but to close those spaces."
11 a.m. Siding with public health experts' dire projections, President Donald Trump on Monday defended his decision to extend restrictive social distancing guidelines through the end of April, while bracing the nation for a coronavirus death toll that could exceed 100,000 people.
“The worst that could happen is you do it too early and all of a sudden it comes back,” Trump said during a nearly hour-long call-in interview with “Fox & Friends" as members of his coronavirus task force fanned out across other media outlets to warn the virus' spread was only just beginning.
The comments came a day after Trump made a dramatic course reversal and announced that he would not be moving to ease the guidelines and get the economy back up and running by Easter, as he said last week he hoped to do.
10 a.m. Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street Monday in more volatile trading as investors try to assess whether global authorities can do enough to nurse the economy through the damage caused by the coronavirus outbreak. The S&P 500 rose 1% in early trading. European markets were mixed after erasing earlier losses. Asian indexes also fell, but not nearly as much as they have in the brutal swings that have rocked investors over the last month. The price of oil fell 6% to $20 a barrel, a level that is sure to cause more pain for the already battered energy industry.
9 a.m. Dr. Anthony Fauci says smaller U.S. cities that don't yet have large numbers of COVID-19 cases are ripe for the type of acceleration that occurred in New York City. The U.S. government's top infectious disease expert told ABC's “Good Morning America” the “dynamics of the outbreak” of the coronavirus in New Orleans and Detroit show signs that “they're going to take off.” He's also concerned about smaller cities across the country. “There are a number of smaller cities that are sort of percolating along, couple hundred cases, the slope doesn't look like it's going up,” Fauci said. “What we’ve learned from painful experience with this outbreak is that it goes along almost on a straight line, then a little acceleration, acceleration, then it goes way up.”
8 a.m. World markets started the week with fresh losses as countries reported surging numbers of infections from the coronavirus that are forcing shutdowns of travel and business in many regions. Shares fell in London, Paris and Tokyo but surged 7% in Australia after the government promised more recession-fighting stimulus. U.S. futures yoyo'd throughout Asia's day but turned lower. The future for the S&P 500 fell 0.6% while that for the Dow industrials lost 0.8%. Oil prices were lower.
7:45 a.m. The Tokyo Olympics will open next year in the same time slot scheduled for this year's games. Tokyo organizers said Monday the opening ceremony will take place on July 23, 2021 — almost exactly one year after the games were due to start this year. Last week, the IOC and Japanese organizers postponed the Olympics until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
7:30 a.m. The number of coronavirus cases in Russia topped 1,800 Monday, forcing the authorities to brace for a nationwide lockdown.
The government’s headquarters overseeing efforts to fight the outbreak said that Russia now has 1,836 coronavirus cases, up more than 300 from the previous day. It said nine patients have died. The Russian capital has accounted for more than 1,200 of the new coronavirus cases.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin ordered a lockdown starting Monday requesting all city residents except those working in essential sectors to stay home except in cases of medical emergency and shop only at nearby stores or pharmacies.
7 a.m. Spain on Monday became the third country to surpass China in infections after the United States and Italy. With a population of only 47 million to China's 1.4 billion, Spain’s tally of infections reached 85,195 on Monday, a rise of 8% from the previous day. Spain also reported 812 new deaths in the last day, raising its overall fatalities from the virus to 7,300. The health systems in Italy and Spain have been crumbling under the weight of caring for so many desperately ill patients at once. The two European nations have more than half the world's 34,000 deaths from the virus that has upended the lives of billions of people and devastated world economies.
6 a.m. A photo of health care professionals from Georgia on a Southwest plane on their way to help with the coronavirus outbreak in New York is getting lots of love online.
The photo shows dozens of people, some wearing masks and gloves, holding their hands in the shape of a heart. It had been shared by tens of thousands on Facebook and Twitter, with many comments praising the health care workers for their bravery.
An Atlanta ramp agent took the photo of the health care workers, other passengers, and flight crew before the plane pushed back from the gate on Friday, Southwest Airlines spokesman Derek K. Hubbard said on Sunday.
5 a.m. Fulton County has released its criteria for residents living in the county who will be eligible for coronavirus (COVID 19) testing.
According to a press release from the Fulton County Board of Health, to be considered for COVID 19 testing, Fulton County residents must have COVID 19 related symptoms which include cough, fever, shortness of breath, and meet one of the following: Age 60 or older, Caregiver of those 60 and over, Caregiver of those who are immune compromised, Healthcare workers, Patients with serious chronic or medical conditions (e.g. heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease), Work and live in a congregate setting.
For questions regarding testing, residents are asked to call the Fulton County Board of Health COVID-19 Hotline to speak with a nurse at 404-613-8150.
4 a.m. Atlanta police are working to find the person who shot four people in northeast Atlanta. One of the victims in the shooting reportedly has COVID 19 symptoms, according to Atlanta police. The shooting happened at the 400 block of Ponce De Leon Avenue just before midnight, according to Atlanta police.
Police officers said they responded to a person shot call and located a man in his 50s being loaded into an ambulance. The man was transported to Atlanta Medical Center, where doctors informed officers the man had symptoms similar to the coronavirus (COVID 19). The man’s injuries related to the shooting are non-life-threatening, and none of the officers had any contact with the man who had the COVID 19 symptoms. The three other victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
