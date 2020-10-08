Coronavirus wreacks havoc on a senior's homecoming dream

HALL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Privilege is at the center of a coronavirus scandal at North Hall High School where a senior was robbed of a cherished tradition after a student tests positive for COVID-19.
That classmate is also the son of North Hall's assistant principal who still walks the hallways and interacts with students.
“I was extremely humbled," says senior Grace Pardue after learning she'd been named a queen of the homecoming court. But in her own words, the tradition was ripped away and this Friday someone else will claim her coveted spot.
To say 2020 is a disappointment is an understatement for North Hall high school senior: Grace Pardue.
“That’s when they crown the queen is at the game,” says Pardue. "Friday night during the game at half time is when we would walk out on the field with our fathers, in our dresses and everything.”
Hall County contract tracers told Pardue's parents a classmate tested positive for coronavirus, and as a result, she would have to quarantine for two weeks. The senior accepted it. It’s standard protocol, or she thought until the infected student's mother showed up for work at school.
“That’s really what prompted everything. Me fighting to be able to walk was that if she can be at school then I should be able to walk on the field,” explains Pardue.
Immediately her parents and others within the district fought for her to walk on the field this Friday. It was denied so CBS46 contacted Hall County’s School District. They released a statement saying:
“The Assistant Principal in question is the mother of an infected student. She has previously been diagnosed with COVID 19 and recovered—before the school year began."
Despite the decision Pardue says she’s just honored her classmates nominated her.
"It would just be such a humbling experience, but at the same time things are gonna be taken away from me during these unusual times, and like I have to learn to deal with them,” says Pardue.
