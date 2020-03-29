CARTERSVILLE, Ga. (CBS46/AP) – The Bartow County coroner says five people have been found dead inside of an apartment at Stone Haven Falls Apartments on Stonehaven Circle, right off of Highway 41.
Law enforcement is not releasing the ages or genders of the victims at this time.
According to the Associated Press, officials responded to the home for an “unknown problem,” which was later determined to be a death investigation.
Autopsies would be performed at the state crime lab to determine causes of death, Sheriff Clark Millsap said.
No other details have been released.
CBS46 is working to gather more information.
