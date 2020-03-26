NEWNAN, Ga. (CBS46) The body of health care worker Diedre Wilkes was found inside her Newton County home several hours after she died of coronavirus, leaving her young child alone in the residence, according to authorities.
The 42-year-old woman — who worked as a mammogram technician at Piedmont Newnan Hospital in Newnan — was discovered by authorities in her Coweta County home on Thursday, Coweta County Coroner Richard Hawk confirms to PEOPLE.
