ATLANTA(CBS46)—Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office is hoping to take some pressure off of corporations as businesses battle the coronavirus pandemic.
According to Raffensperger’s office, the state is now extending the time for corporations to file their annual registration. The new registration period is now May 1, according to a press release from Raffensperger’s office. This will give businesses an extra month, and businesses will not incur any penalties or late filing fees if filed before 5 p.m. on May 1st.
“The economic turmoil caused by the spread of Coronavirus poses a great challenge to the Georgia economy,” said Raffensperger. “Extending the annual registration period for Georgia businesses provides regulatory relief that will ease the burden for our hardworking entrepreneurs and business owners during these tough times.”
Additionally,Georgia businesses that file their annual registrations can now register for one, two, or three years.
For additional information, please click:https://sos.ga.gov/index.php/corporations.
