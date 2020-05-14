ATLANTA GA (CBS46) You can ride in style and help veterans with nationwide contest to raise money for the National Guard Educational Foundation.
The collection is called The Lost Corvettes, it includes 36 models ranging from 1953 to 1989 and now a lucky person could soon own part of America muscle history.
“I thought to myself what an amazing opportunity,” Keith Lothrop a manager at Buy-A-Vette, an Atlanta Corvette dealer that sells and repairs the American made sports car. Lothrop is talking about the recreations of a 1989 VH1 sweepstakes.
"VH1 had this crazy idea to put together a national sweepstakes. The winner was this guy Dennis Amodeo from Huntington Long Island," said Adam Heller with Corvette Heroes.
Shortly after being handed the keys, Amodeo sold the cars to legendary pop artist Peter Max and until recently the collection sat in a garage collecting dust. That’s when Corvette Heroes purchased it and decided to give back.
“We thought why don’t we do a new age version of what VH1 did back then,” said Heller.
“We figured one American muscle car, my father being a veteran let’s give the cars away and raise money for the veteran,” added Chris Mazzilli who is also with Corvette Heroes.
The collection has been completely restored and for a $3 raffle ticket anyone can enter for their chance to own one of the 36 cars. And, while Lothrop’s dealership is not associated with the sweepstakes he and other car enthusiasts are extremely excited. “I think that’s an amazing opportunity to own a piece of American history. These cars can range from anywhere from $15,000- $20,000 all the way up to $200,000,” added Lothrop.
Go to lostcorvette.com to enter.
