ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Democratic presidential candidates Cory Booker and Pete Buttigieg both received a warm welcome as guest speakers at the DNC African American Leadership Council Summit.
Both agree Georgia could turn from a red state to blue with the right push for voters.
“I’m very concerned about the patterns of voter suppression that have been particularly acute here in Georgia,” Buttigieg said. “But if we are beating those back and organizing our voters I think we can absolutely turn this into a blue state.”
“Georgia is a state where there are more democrats living here, I imagine than republicans, just looking at the state numbers,” Booker said. “What we need to do is get people out to vote and it means we need to go back to organizing.”
Booker went on to say another hot topic he would address is women's reproductive rights. He said as president he would create a White House Office of Reproductive Freedom.
“To say that just because you are poor means that you do not have access to abortion care,” Booker said. “Just because you are poor doesn’t mean you have access to contraceptive care. This things are unacceptable to me. The Hyde Amendment is a direct assault on the black and brown communities like the ones I’ve been representing.”
Buttigieg also supports reproductive rights, but also wants prison reform.
“We should end incarceration for a punishment for drug possession,” Buttigieg said. “It’s why we should end private prisons.”
