Cosmopolitan AME Church celebrates 150 years

Cosmopolitan AME Church is celebrating its 150th milestone.The church has been and remains a staple in Vine City.
“I couldn’t sleep last night,” said Anita Young Hunnicutt, a third-generation church member. The excitement of congregation members was contagious.
“My grandmother brought her eight children here, and I’m a product of one of them,” added Hunnicutt.
Dozens of people came to worship and celebrate the 150th anniversary of Cosmopolitan AME Church during their Sunday morning service.
“We started as a boxcar, and from the boxcar we came here, and we’ve been at this location 111 years,” Hunnicutt added.
In 1869, it was created to accommodate members of Big Bethel AME Church who lived on the West Side, becoming the only AME church in the immediate area.
“There were six families who grew tired of the commute from here to Big Bethel,” said Robin Cleveland, another third-generation church member.
Pastor Debbie, thee 50th pastor of Cosmopolitan, says today they are honoring and reflecting on their mothers and fathers who helped make the church what it is today.
“It’s an awesome celebration of the legacy, and then those of us willing to continue the legacy,” said Reverend Debora Grant, the Pastor of Cosmopolitan African Methodist Episcopal Church, “We feel the presence of our ancestors here, pushing us forward to do great things.”
Members say it’s a very community-oriented church, and they hope the legacy lives on.
“We’re connecting to the change in the area, so we’ll be here another 150 years,” Hunnicutt said.
