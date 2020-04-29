ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Shoppers buying in bulk at Costco come May 4 will soon notice a new rule.
“I heard on Monday you have to wear a face mask to shop,” said a man who has been a Costco member for years.
The man heard right, on April 29 Costco announced its updated business operations requiring customers to wear masks in response to the coronavirus.
@costco causing controversy in #Atlanta, as of Monday shoppers required to wear masks. Many unhappy with the decision. @cbs46 #coronavirus #covid19https://t.co/kovbc7mxLZ pic.twitter.com/jJ5y8BzfW6— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) April 30, 2020
The rule has ignited a storm online with many strongly disagreeing with being forced to wear a mask.
“We weren’t told to wear them, now we’re told to wear them,” said a male shopper.
“But I personally haven’t been wearing them because I don’t think they necessarily work," said a woman who was shopping with her partner.
Even the surgeon general agrees there is confusion.
“I want to unpack the evolution of our guidance on masks because it has been confusing to the American people,” said U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams.
Both President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have said it is about choice.
“I just don’t want to wear one myself. It’s a recommendation,” said President Trump.
Starting May 1 Illinois will require people to wear masks following along with New York and San Francisco’s decision.
Most shopping though say they don’t mind either way.
“I don’t think it’s too much of an ask to keep people safe," said a Costco shopper who was not wearing a mask.
The store will also return to regular shopping hours.
A number of people frustrated by the decision have posted online that they have asked for and received a refund on their Costco membership.
