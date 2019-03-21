Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Kingston Pharma, makers of DG Health Naturals, a popular cough syrup for infants has announced a recall of the product because it could become contaminated with bacteria.
The company has announced that it's recalling 2-fluid ounce bottles of the product because it "has the potential to produce two forms of gastrointestinal illness, one being a syndrome primarily of vomiting, and the other of diarrhea."
No illnesses have been reported as of yet.
The cough syrup is distributed nationwide and sold at several Dollar General stores.
The product comes in a carton labeled DG™/health baby Cough Syrup + Mucus in 2-fluid ounce bottles marked with Lot KL180157 Expiration date 11/20 on the bottom of the carton and back of the bottle label.
Costumers who have purchased the product can return it to the original point of sale for a full refund.
Click here for more information!
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.