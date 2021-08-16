"Could bring a few trees down": National Weather Service warns residents about latest Fred impacts

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Tropical storm Fred is already bringing some showers through the Metro Atlanta area and new warnings for residents.
David Nadler of the National Weather Service told CBS46 News, “The rain is going to be pretty persistent and it will start to pick up overnight and into the morning hours. It could just lead to some flood issues.”
Nadler said flash flooding could bring other problems for residents.
“Gusty winds into the morning hours could bring a few trees down.”
So far most Metro Atlanta schools are remaining open but they are still telling parents to keep an eye on alerts, as plans may change.
Meanwhile Cobb, Gwinnett, Dekalb and other counties told CBS46 News they have watershed management and extra emergency crews ready to respond.
“We coordinate with the fire department, areas that we think is a flooding issue we’ll preset barricades out and if it starts flooding out of control we’ll set the barricades up and shut the road down,” Cobb County Watershed Management Officials said.
Counties are preparing for heavy rainfall up to five inches through Wednesday night.
Officials said flooding could cause sewer systems to back up.
Nadler said creeks and rivers could also rise.
”It gets flooded a lot as you can see the rain just comes down the creek all the time. Every time it rains it’s just a river on this street,” one Decatur resident said.
Nadler said if drivers can’t see the street its best not to try to drive through the water. He also said that if your car stalls abandon it.
Georgia Power will also have real time data on their website tracking outages in the area.
