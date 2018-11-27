East Cobb, GA (CBS46) It’s an issue that hasn’t come up in years in Cobb County, but it’s now regaining steam – the formation of a new city of East Cobb.
The proposal would make East Cobb the second-largest city in metro Atlanta, second only to the city of Atlanta.
It’s being pushed by a group called the Committee for Cityhood in East Cobb. Residents who spoke with CBS46 News say they’re not crazy about the idea.
“It’s no use messing up a good thing and starting a new government,” said Marietta resident Lou Stafford.
“It’s another layer of government that we don’t need,” said East Cobb resident Jim Painter.
The committee spokesperson did not return our calls or messages but sent a map to the Marietta Daily Journal outlining the new proposed boundaries that cover much of district two led by Commissioner Bob Ott. He tells us he’s staying out of it, but Chairman Mike Boyce has issues with the plan.
“My responsibility is to defend the interest of the county and I don’t believe that a seventh city in this county right now represents the best interest of the county,” Boyce told CBS46 News.
Boyce said he hasn’t had a conversation with the citizens group looking to branch off, but he’s hearing they’re upset about a lack of lawn care in common areas such as medians and walkways and poor police presence.
“Those were two aspects that I specifically addressed in my budget this past summer,” said Boyce.
There hasn’t been a new city created in Cobb County in more than 130 years when Kennesaw was incorporated. Right now, there are already six cities in Cobb. Walton and Wheeler high schools would fall into the boundaries, but Lassiter, Pope and Sprayberry high schools would not.
“If you can in fact show me how you’re going for produce a city that’s going to deliver services at a smaller millage rate than what we are providing right now then you will be a first,” Boyce said.
Boyce says the group backing this plan has raised more than $35,000 to commission a feasibility study by Georgia State University. The findings will likely be revealed next month.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.