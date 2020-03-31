ALBANY, Ga. (CBS46) -- An emotional video of nurse Melissa Scott quitting her job has gone viral.
In it, she said her manager sent her to a floor that is being tested for Coronavirus, despite knowing her medical history.
Scott goes on to say, she cares about her patients but her family and her life comes first.
Scott worked at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, Georgia.
It’s become known as a hotbed for Covid-19, with a total 647 positive test results and 29 deaths as of Tuesday afternoon.
Scott isn’t alone.
Other nurses and doctors have posted on social media, saying they’re fighting the deadly Coronavirus with little to no personal protective gear.
“There was a nurse who is right now suing for retaliation, because her employer at a hospital fired her because she was very vocal about not having personal protective equipment,” said attorney Lashonda Council Rogers.
She said there is a likelihood we’ll start to see numerous lawsuits against medical facilities and healthcare systems; however, many of the circumstances are unprecedented so only time will tell.
Council Rogers recommends healthcare workers report any unsafe working conditions to their employers but said if that doesn’t work then they may have to make a very tough decision.
“They want to abide by their ethical and moral code to help those in need, however they are going home and they’re risking infecting their child or their elderly parent,” said Council Rogers.
In the meantime, a spokesperson from Phoebe Putney Hospital sent CBS46 a statement in response to Scott’s viral video and conditions at the facility.
"The safety of our patients, team members and community is, and always will be, Phoebe’s top priority.
As one of the hospitals most severely impacted by the COVID-19 public health crisis thus far in the United States, it has been a daily struggle to find sufficient personal protective equipment, but Phoebe has NEVER run out of ANY piece of PPE needed to care for COVID-19 patients. Our incredible supply logistics team constantly tracks our current supply, daily usage rate and days of supply on hand for each piece of PPE. They have done incredible work finding alternative supply sources around the world, and we have been willing to pay whatever it takes to ensure we protect members of the Phoebe Family. Over the last week, we have also gotten excellent support from the state of Georgia to shore up our supplies. It would be slanderous for anyone to state we have not provided our dedicated team members with the proper PPE to allow them to care for our ever-growing number of COVID-19 patients safely.
We could not be more proud of the way the Phoebe Family has risen to meet unprecedented challenges. We currently have four intensive care units and three general medical floors filled with COVID-19 patients. We are not choosing who cares for those patients and who does not. The vast majority of the patients currently in our main hospital are COVID-19 patients, and – barring extraordinary individual circumstances – all team members who normally have contact with patients should expect to care for COVID-19 patients. There is no other way for Phoebe to meet the demands created by this virus.
Every one of our team members has family and loved ones to whom they go home at the end of each day. No one individual is more important than the next. We are not aware of any health condition experienced by any individual employee (who may deserted his or her fellow team members and walked off the battlefield in the middle of a war) that would have prevented that individual from safely performing his or her assigned duties – duties that are required to provide the necessary care to the growing number of COVID-19 patients in our hospitals.
As the comprehensive regional medical center for southwest Georgia, it is our responsibility to provide quality, compassionate care for all those in our region who need it. Phoebe has a 109-year history of doing just that, and we are so grateful that the Phoebe Family has come together to support each and build upon our legacy in our community."
