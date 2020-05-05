ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Some doctors from the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are exploring the potential for wastewater testing to get a better handle on coronavirus outbreaks.
But CBS46 has learned that testing is already underway.
“Every toilet flush that came out of a community, we get a small sample of that. The virus that comes out in stool makes its way into the wastewater infrastructure so we can collect samples that represent particular cities and counties,” said Dr. Mariana Matus.
She says her company, Biobot Analytics, has collected samples from 300 waste-water treatment plants in 40 states so far and would like to add samples from Atlanta and other Georgia cities to their roster.
For Dr. Matus and her team of scientists partnering with MIT, it’s about tracking hot spots in cities and towns.
“So that trend data can really provide information about the impact of opening up a community or maintaining mitigation efforts as well as give you an early warning system for a second peak, a second wave,” Dr. Matus said.
For people concerned about medical confidentiality Dr. Matus says this:
“So we think that as long as a waste water sample represents a mixture of several thousand people what is good is that it’s about maintaining that personal anonymity.”
CDC Dr. Jay Butler sent CBS46 this statement about the wastewater coronavirus testing:
“I understand that this has been done in parts of Europe, but it is exploratory work—the value of this approach still remains to be determined. All we can say is that we are considering this approach and learning about whether it has been useful in other parts of the world. It is important to stress that this is PCR testing for fragments of the viral RNA—it has proven very hard to culture infectious virus from the stools of patients with COVID-19 and, as far as I know, it has intact virus has never been recovered from wastewater.”
