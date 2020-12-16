The North East is bracing for its first winter storm of the season. Thousands could soon be out of power and traffic on both roadways and at airports may come to a screeching halt, causing delays in the coronavirus vaccine distribution.
“As of today shipment of the vaccine would have been delivered to every delivery site identified by public health jurisdictions for the first wave of shipments,” said US Health and Human Services, Secretary Alex Azar.
But, the second wave of vaccine shipments will likely be met by a powerful storm. Army General Guss Perna, the Chief Operating Officer of Operation Warp Speed, says he’s been having the very conversation with leaders at FedEx and USP, the main shippers of the coronavirus vaccine.
“These two leaders knew exactly the weather report they even had people planning and mitigating strategies and distribution,” added Gen. Perna.
Perna says that strategy includes securing shipments and making sure pilots and drivers transporting the vaccine remain safe as the storms move through. They even have a plan for deliveries that are delayed.
“If someone is not there because of the weather, even though they’re there, we will retain the vaccines, it will go back, secured, and then deliver the next day,” said Gen. Perna.
Officials say about 2.9 million doses of the vacancies currently is being delivered, they anticipate 20 million dosages will be delivered by the end of the month.
