ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) Plans to host another Super Bowl right here in Atlanta is already in the works.
“We want to stay at the forefront much like every other city out there who want to host the Super Bowl” said host committee chair Dan Corso.
Corso says they sent the NFL a letter expressing interest in hosting the big game in 2025, 26 or 27. He says the success of this year’s event shows the city is more than capable of the honor.
“The Super Bowl is much more than one game on Sunday, it’s a 10 day event leading into it and it’s a lot of moving parts but I think at the end of the day it all came together perfectly, even down to the weather,” added Corso.
Officials say throughout the 10 day event more than 500,000 people flocked to the area, many of them from out of state. It’s estimated the big game generated millions to the local economy, but while the host committee touts the success of Super Bowl 53 those who live in the community around the stadium tell a different story.
“When I saw the partition that was put up around that stadium at the Super Bowl in front of business small business in this community I thought Mr. Trump had got his wall”, said Westside business owner Ricky Brown.
Brown adds the community was excluded from the planning process and all of the benefits. “We really can’t even get a contract with the city to cut the grass. Something has to be done to help the small business and to create jobs in this community, especially when you have big events coming into town. Let us eat too.”
Brown says the Super Bowl community should have actively incorporated Westside residents and business owners instead of diverting traffic and building partition to keep fans away from the community.
“The big trophy on the side of the stadium, it was turned towards the rich folk and the poor people the back was turned to them,” added Brown.
The Super Bowl Committee says they did everything in their power to incorporate the surrounding community. Including planting more than 20,000 trees and donating 2.4 million to renovate the John F. Kennedy Park in the historic district.
