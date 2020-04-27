ATLANTA (CBS46/AP) A recent full page advertisement in the New York Times by Tyson Foods says it all. "The food supply chain is breaking," says the letter, published as an advertisement.
"As pork, beef and chicken plants are being forced to close, even for short periods of time, millions of pounds will disappear from the supple chain," said John Tyson, Chairman of the Board of Tyson Foods, in the letter.
“The food supply chain is breaking,” Tyson Foods warns in a full page ad in NYT today pic.twitter.com/5cyusH6L9V— Ana Swanson (@AnaSwanson) April 26, 2020
In a TIME magazine article by Sanya Mansoor, a spokesperson with the U.S. Department of Agriculture said together with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the CDC will work to "ensure the food supply chain remains safe and secure."
A beef production plant in Green Bay has become the latest to shut down due to coronavirus infections among employees. JBS USA announced Sunday that the JBS Packerland plant would be closed temporarily. The Green Bay Press Gazette reported that at least 189 COVID-19 infections had been linked to JBS Packerland as of Friday.
The JBS Packerland plant employs more than 1,200 people and feeds nearly 3.2 million people per day. The company said employees will be paid during the closure. JBS earlier closed plants in Souderton, Pennsylvania; Greeley, Colorado; and Worthington, Minnesota. The first two plants have since reopened.
According to the Associated Press, the list of companies dealing with infected workers has been growing every day at plants across the country. Among the latest was the closure Wednesday of Tyson Foods' huge pork-processing plant in Waterloo, Iowa, after numerous workers tested positive. That follows closures of a Smithfield Foods pork plant in Sioux Falls, South Dakota; and many others. Some, including the Tyson pork plant in Perry, Iowa, have reopened after deep cleanings.
At least 10 worker deaths linked to the virus have been reported at meat-processing plants nationwide, according to the United Food and Commercial Workers union, which represents roughly 80 percent of beef and pork workers and 33 percent of poultry workers nationwide.
On April 17, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP). The program will take several actions to assist farmers, ranchers, and consumers in response to the COVID-19 national emergency. President Trump directed USDA to craft this $19 billion immediate relief program to provide critical support to our farmers and ranchers, maintain the integrity of our food supply chain, and ensure every American continues to receive and have access to the food they need.
“During this time of national crisis, President Trump and USDA are standing with our farmers, ranchers, and all citizens to make sure they are taken care of,” Secretary Perdue said. “The American food supply chain had to adapt, and it remains safe, secure, and strong, and we all know that starts with America’s farmers and ranchers. This program will not only provide immediate relief for our farmers and ranchers, but it will also allow for the purchase and distribution of our agricultural abundance to help our fellow Americans in need.”
