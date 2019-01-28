Atlanta, GA (CBS46) As we await a rain and snow mix that has prompted a Winter Storm Watch for much of metro Atlanta and North Georgia, we look back on the last blast of winter weather the city received in 2014.
Do you remember Snowmageddon?
A wicked snow storm dumped several inches on the city and surrounding area, crippling the area and leaving traffic at a standstill.
Students at many schools across the area were forced to hunker down in gymnasiums as buses were unable to navigate the mess. In all, as many as 800 students spent the night at county schools after roads became too dangerous.
Students were also rescued from buses that became stuck in the snow.
As for what we can expect from the winter weather headed our way, we should see scattered snow during the overnight hours with some areas seeing a a snow and rain mix that could cause even more problems, such as black ice.
We will see rain turning to rain/snow and possibly all snow Tuesday. Accumulations in the Metro will be light. The latest on timing and amounts, right now @CBS46 #ATLSnow #WinterStormWatch #SnowTuesday pic.twitter.com/M2zQkjxBow— Jennifer Valdez (@ValdezCBS46) January 28, 2019
