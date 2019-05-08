ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Your home is a sanctuary of comfort and tranquility.
But according to some experts, every time you walk through your front door you're exposed to hidden dangers that put your family's safety at risk.
“We are exposed to chemicals almost 24/7. Even our mattresses are full of chemicals and that's where we spend eight hours a day,” said Jillian Pritchard Cooke of Wellness Within Your Walls.
Wellness Within Your Walls is an eco-friendly organization that educates and certifies consumers, trade professionals and manufacturers on how to create healthy interiors.
CBS46 Investigates examined hidden dangers inside the home – something as small as a toaster can produce a chemical odor so strong it can cause an allergic reaction, said Cooke.
“The last thing you really want to do when you buy a new toaster is put a piece of bread in it and eat the first piece,” said Cooke. “When you buy anything new that's made of plastic you're going to have some level of off gassing. Much of it is attributed to the flame retardants that are required by law in the product.”
Off-gassing is the release of carbon-based chemicals that evaporate at room temperature. These chemicals are responsible for much of what we smell -- from the flame retardants that create the ‘new’ carpet smell -- to the formaldehyde found in furniture - although some chemicals are odorless.
Cooke said mattresses, particularly memory foam, are so heavily layered with chemicals that they can take weeks to off-gas.
“Memory foam in particular has about an 8 week off gassing which is absolutely crazy,” she said. “Take it outside and unwrap it. Possibly even leave it in your garage for a few weeks …or potentially ask your mattress company to unwrap the plastic put it in their warehouse and make sure it off gasses.”
Unlike outdoor air, which is federally regulated by the clean air act, the air inside our homes isn't.
While scientists continue to study the long-term effects of off-gassing -- a number of studies have linked such chemical exposure to headaches, asthma dizziness and skin irritation
“The products that are on the market today are not regulated as it relates to the levels within the chemical makeup of the product,” she said.
Cooke said pay attention to labels, especially when buying new computers and big screen TVs.
“If it says there are carcinogenics as part of the product then that might be an indicator immediately to make sure it doesn't come into your home right away,” she said.
Before you plug anything inside your home, she recommended plugging it in the garage or outside first to off gas until the smell is no longer present.
Air purifiers and high-quality air filters like HEPA filters will improve air quality in your home, said Cooke. Filters should be changed every three months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.