DALTON, GA (CBS46)—A Dalton city council member is currently in self-isolation after her grandfather died and tested positive of the coronavirus.
According to a press release, Councilwoman Annalee Harlan’s grandfather, Burl Jackson “Jack” Bandy, 93, died on Sunday at Emory University Hospital. Mr. Bandy was hospitalized at Emory since March 25th after testing positive for the coronavirus.
Harlan was reportedly caring for her grandfather prior to the COVID 19 diagnosis.
Harlan said she does not show any signs or symptoms of the coronavirus, and she believes she was protected from exposure due to her training as a paramedic.
In addition, she wore protective gear when caring for her grandfather.
Councilwoman Harlan said she is still able to work as a council member and vote remotely.
She will continue to remotely participate in any and all called meetings.
