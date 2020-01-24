ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta City Council member Antonio Brown will present a mural honoring the Rev. Joseph E. Boone, former Council member Ivory Lee Young Jr. and District 3 residents.
Brown will make the presentation on Monday, January 27.
The event is scheduled to take place 11 a.m., at 537 Joseph E Boone Boulevard NW.
“This mural is a beautification project for our community that’s aimed at providing a strong sense of pride and inspiration in our district,” Brown said.
“When people walk by and see this, I know they will feel more hopeful and empowered.
Although this is a distressed area, it’s clear that when we work together and feel optimistic about the future, we can fulfill our dreams and make a difference."
The mural, known as ““The Seeds that are Planted” was painted by Joseph McKinney. McKinney worked with local artist assistants to complete the project.
Rev. Boone was a civil rights activist who marched alongside Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Rev. Boone died in 2006.
Young was a four-term member of the Atlanta City Council, serving District three from 2002 until his death in 2018.
