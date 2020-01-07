FOREST PARK, Ga. (CBS46) Two Forest Park city council members are expected to announce their intentions to sue the city, claiming the former police chief improperly spied on them.
The two council members say they were stunned to learn they were under surveillance for nearly four years.
Latresa Akins-Wells and Dabouze Antione found out last year that members of a police squad, under the direction of Forest Park's now-former police chief Dwayne Hobbs, had followed and photographed them because officers suspected the pair of taking part in voter fraud and illegal drug activities.
The police squad, which has since been disbanded, mounted cameras near their homes and even went through their garbage.
“I sometimes felt as though people were following me and my family and that we were being watched,” says Mrs. Akins-Wells. “I was fearful for myself and for my family. I did not know why people were watching me, but this explains it all. I feel violated.”
But according to the city's new police chief, Nathaniel Clark, no evidence was found to substantiate the claims against the two city council members.
“As a young African-American man in the South, I am very sensitive to racial profiling,” said Antione. “When I wondered if I was being followed, it scared me.”
The council members have hired the law firm Edmond, Lindsay & Atkins to represent them. It’s expected that the law firm will officially announce that they intend to sue the city on Tuesday.
A news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the lawyer's office in Atlanta.
On a related note, the Forest Park City Council voted to fire city manager Angela Redding Monday evening and replace her on an interim basis with Forest Park Police Chief Nathaniel Clark.
According to the Clayton News-Daily, Councilmembers Latresa Akin-Wells, Dabouze Antonie, and Hector Gutierrez voted in favor of removing Redding while Councilmembers Kimberly James and Allan Mears voted against removal.
