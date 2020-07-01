ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta city council members and others are hosting a grocery drive-thru for the community.
According to a press release, council members Andrea Boone and Michael Julian Bond are hosting the drive-thru grocery store on Thursday, July 2 at 3 p.m.
The event will take place at the C.T. Martin Recreation Center located at 3201 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW.
The event is being held in partnership with the Atlanta Community Food Bank, the Martin Luther King Jr. Merchants Association, and the Unity Network and Counseling Center Inc.
The grocery drive-thru is being held to support families and seniors in need and is free and open to the public.
For more information, please click: https://bit.ly/3dKCcKx
