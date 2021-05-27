ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta City Councilman Antonio Brown reported his Mercedes Coupe was stolen by four kids on Wednesday.
After CBS46's original reporting, Brown held a press conference to respond to backlash he was receiving from the public. He also revealed new details about the incident which he did not previously tell CBS46.
He explained another thing that he saw when he was trying to stop kids from taking his car. "One of the other kids on the passenger side of the vehicle, he eluded to he had a gun, he was acting as if he was holding something under his shirt. I didn't know if it was a gun or not, we still don't know if it was a gun or not," said Brown on Thursday morning.
Brown also addressed comments about where he stands on defunding the police.
"I've never publicly or privately made statements about defunding the police. Any time I was asked the question about what we could do to improve our policing, I've always been on the basis that we need to reimagine public safety," said Brown.
