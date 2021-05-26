ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police said Councilman Antonio Brown's car was stolen in broad daylight Wednesday morning.
Around 11:42 a.m., officers were called to 2390 Verbena Street regarding a stolen vehicle.
When they arrived, officers spoke with Brown who said he exited his vehicle to speak with an investor about developing affordable housing when several men entered his unlocked car and drove away with it.
Councilman Brown spoke exclusively with CBS46's Brittany Edney in regards to the incident.
He said his phone was also stolen during the incident.
Police are working to identify the suspects and locate the vehicle.
Brown said he will not press charges.
