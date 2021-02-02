An Atlanta councilman who represents parts of Buckhead has announced he will not seek reelection to his city council seat.
According to a statement, Councilman J.P. Matzigkeit has announced he will not seek reelection when his four-year term expires at the end of 2021.
Matzigkeit represents District 8, which includes the western half of Buckhead.
“This is a decision I have been contemplating for some time. I filed my financial report with the city showing I have not sought to raise any reelection campaign funds, which might have led to questions about my plans,” Matzigkeit said.
“I had the good fortune to have a full-time job in the private sector with a company that is prospering. My duties with the Council had become the equivalent of another full-time job, especially as my staff and I focus on constituent needs and work to maintain the standards to which Atlanta aspires. Two demanding full-time jobs for four years required more sacrifices than I anticipated.”
Matzigkeit worked with other councilmembers on solutions to help reduce crime in the Buckhead area.
Matzigkeit helped develop the Buckhead Security Plan as a way to lessen violent crime in that area of the city.
