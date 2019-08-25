ATLANTA (CBS46) -- An Atlanta City Councilwoman is donating to the reward fund hoping it will help track down the man who shot four people on the Clark Atlanta University campus.
The shooting earlier this week happened at a party meant to welcome freshmen to campus.
The reward is now at $5,000.
Police are asking for your help identifying locating the shooter.
“Somebody out there knows who this person is,” said City Council member Cleta Winslow, who held a press conference Sunday afternoon, “I’m adding an additional 3,000 dollars to the money that’s already in Crime Stoppers, because we’re hoping that that will start getting someone in the community talking.”
Four female students were shot on the campus of Clark Atlanta University with less than 24-hours left before the start of fall classes.
“We don’t want violence to become the norm in this area,” said Reverend Gregory Eason, the Senior Pastor at Flipper Temple A.M.E Church.
Eason said a lot of Atlanta University Center students attend his church.
“We are determined to find the person who committed this act, so that he might be brought to justice,” added Eason.
Police said two of the students are enrolled in Spelman College and two are enrolled in Clark Atlanta University.
The students have been identified as:
- Erin Ennis- age:18 (Powder Springs, GA)
- Maia Williams-MClaren- age: 18 (Boston Massachusetts)
- Elyse Spencer- age: 18 (Rochester, NY)
- Kia Thomas- age:19 (Hometown not listed)
All were transported to an area hospital and are expected to survive.
“There were four young students that, for no other reason, other than they were just there on the campus, of the Atlanta University Center that got shot and injured,” Winslow said.
Atlanta police reported the students were shot in front of the Robert W. Woodruff library around 10:30 Tuesday night.
“It’s very important that they know that there are persons outside the AU Center community that love them, want to keep them safe, and we have their best interest at heart, and are doing things to help make that happen,” Winslow added.
Police say a large group of people were partying before the start of the semester and the suspect or suspects were believed to be a part of the group. Police believe that two groups targeted each other.
“The last thing on our minds, as I’m sure it was with these students that night, was wondering whether they would be hit by a stray bullet, my friends, it is unacceptable, and I challenge all of us to take it personally,” said Michael Langford, the President of United Youth Adult Conference
Atlanta police have released pictures and videos of the shooter, and say they are confident that students or neighbors know the man.
“It has not been determined whether this individual is a student or not,” said Major Charles Hampton, Atlanta Police Department Zone One Commander.
Councilwoman Winslow says you wouldn’t want this to happen to your loved one, and that’s why she’s adding money.
Winslow says the city of Atlanta is working with campus police to provide additional safety for local college students.
“I’m sending a plea out to the public,” Winslow said.
“This is not the responsibility of just elected officials or the police department, we all must bear this burden, we all have a responsibility,” added Langford.
Again, the reward is now $5,000.
Police are asking for anyone with any info to call crime stoppers; they can remain anonymous.
