ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Chaos at an Atlanta nightclub ended in gunfire early Tuesday morning.
Now the neighborhood and the City Councilmember who represents it has had enough. Neighbors call it a nuisance. CBS46’s Tori Cooper followed the investigation into the Onyx Nightclub.
Atlanta City Councilwoman Jennifer Ide, who represents North East Atlanta said the Onyx Gentleman’s Club is failing to operate safely and is causing a nuisance in the community.
This witness video from outside the night club Tuesday morning shows the moments police said, two people were shot in the Onyx Gentleman’s parking lot and left in stable condition.
“I was headed to the club and people started shooting,” an anonymous witness told CBS46 News Tuesday.
The witness didn’t want to show his face, but he showed up outside the nightclub still in his hospital gown and sling Tuesday afternoon.
He said he was hit by a car while trying to flee the gunfire in the Onyx parking lot early Tuesday morning.
“I ducked down to the ground after they had stopped for a moment, then I took off running to my car.”
The witness said he broke his wrist and the driver fled after striking him.
The Tuesday morning scene is now attracting the eyes of Atlanta City Councilwoman Jennifer Ide. Ide is now trying to strip the business of it’s Liquor License.
In May, Atlanta City Council passed legislation allowing the city to suspend or revoke a business’ alcohol license for violations of the city’s new “violent conduct nuisance law” after one offense.
In a statement to CBS46 Ide said in part, that this is the second shooting at Onyx since it reopened and they have an obligation to operate responsibly with their liquor license.
Ide continued by mentioning that she has asked the permit and licensing review board to make action against Onyx a top priority.
Meanwhile, the witness said regardless of the outcome this will be his first and last time attending the Onyx night club.
“Yea I don’t want to come back because of what happened.”
Police records also obtained by CBS46 showed there has been 89 calls for service to this address just since 2018, with multiple shooting calls.
