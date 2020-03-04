HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - Counties around Metro Atlanta are taking a proactive step to fight Coronavirus. Henry County is one. It has formed a committee to educate and inform the public. County leaders met with emergency management agency, along with Henry County leadership, and the District 4 Department of Health and held a meeting March 3. Others who attended included the board of education, city officials, area schools and other stakeholders to discuss the latest news regarding the coronavirus/ COVID-19.
Although there are currently no cases in Henry County, officials took the opportunity to discuss best practices and protocols for helping people stay healthy during the worldwide outbreak.
EMA Director Don Ash urged those in attendance to keep to one unified message and refer to the Centers for Disease Control for the latest updates and best practices. He also advised citizens to visit Ready.gov for information on what supplies to have on hand in-the-event that there is a public emergency.
Whether it is health-related or even weather-related, preparedness is key to navigating an emergency situation, according to HCEMA.
“I want people to be prepared and informed, but not to panic,” stated Ash in a press release.
Officials from the health department were in attendance and offered advice on hand washing, and other protocols to stay healthy. Those protocols include avoiding physical contact, and staying home from work or school if you are sick.
Dr. Olugbenga O. Obasanjo, District Health Director, gave an update of the most current information available and said that the majority of diagnosed cases have been mild. He also reiterated that the most up to date information can be found on the CDC website.
