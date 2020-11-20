A man placed on the Top 10 Most Wanted List out of Clayton County was arrested in Paulding County.
According to Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill, James T. Lewis was placed on the counties’ top wanted list in February 2019.
Lewis landed on the list after Sheriff Hill’s office said Lewis and another man robbed a College Park gas station.
“While the second suspect stood at the door, Lewis pulled a black-in-color handgun from his pocket and ran behind the counter where the victim was standing. Lewis then pushed the firearm into the victim’s back, demanding him to open the cash register drawer. “
Months later, Smith allegedly robbed the same gas station, Sheriff Hill’s office reported.
Smith was arrested in Paulding County after he reportedly ran two red lights. He was driving an Amazon truck, police reported.
