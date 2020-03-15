NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CBS46) -- The Academy of Country Music joined the long list of organizations postponing events over COVID-19 when they announced Sunday the Country Music Awards will be postponed.
The CMAs had been set for April 5 in Las Vegas and would be seen on CBS46. However, the ongoing concern over COVID-19 prompted the Academy to postpone, but not cancel, the annual event. The annual gala will now be seen in September on CBS46.
“The ACM Awards® is a tentpole event for our Country Music industry, and the Academy of Country Music® and dick clark productions went to great lengths to find a safe solution for the show to go on so that we can honor our artist community. This decision involved many partners, stakeholders and the industry who we have been in constant conversations with over the past several days as the situation has developed. We look forward to identifying a future date that we can celebrate with our Country community safely,” said Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music.
Refunds will be issued for tickets purchased for the ACM Awards and ACM Party for a Cause® events, including ACM Lifting Lives® Topgolf Tee-Off and ACM Beach Bash.
