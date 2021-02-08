Miranda Lambert with Airstream
Miranda Lambert/Twitter

Country music star Miranda Lambert tweeted that her family was almost involved in a car accident while they were driving through Atlanta late last week.

According to Lambert, while driving through Atlanta, "an asshole in a small car w/temp plates was driving erratically & tried to squeeze between us and a semi truck going 70 on I-20W. It hit the airstream (sic) & sent us into the left lane." Lambert continued, saying her vehicle fishtailed but they were able to get their vehicles to the shoulder.

Lambert's Airstream trailer was damaged in the fender-bender, but said no one was injured. Her full story on the incident can be read below.

