Country music star Miranda Lambert tweeted that her family was almost involved in a car accident while they were driving through Atlanta late last week.
According to Lambert, while driving through Atlanta, "an asshole in a small car w/temp plates was driving erratically & tried to squeeze between us and a semi truck going 70 on I-20W. It hit the airstream (sic) & sent us into the left lane." Lambert continued, saying her vehicle fishtailed but they were able to get their vehicles to the shoulder.
Lambert's Airstream trailer was damaged in the fender-bender, but said no one was injured. Her full story on the incident can be read below.
Y’all we made it home to Nashville. A few days earlier than planned. On the way back, we stopped in Greensboro, GA to have a few restful days at Lake Oconee. I actually picked it an overnight because it mapped perfectly for our trip but when we got there I didn’t want to leave. pic.twitter.com/DR5KYWJOqy— Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) February 5, 2021
We stayed an extra day because it was so beautiful. (And ran out of clothes & needed to do laundry) I had to work too, so why not have a view while you zoom? I have a feeling we will be back there in the summertime to enjoy the lake and the friendly people. pic.twitter.com/3FdhjFiImF— Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) February 5, 2021
We were looking for a dinner spot and we saw that there was a @ritzcarlton about 10 minutes from the KOA. 🤠 We ate dinner and made some new friends from Orlando.(Yes we hung out at the ritz and slept in our trailer because GLAMP life is the good life). pic.twitter.com/VXFuCfquVG— Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) February 5, 2021
That lake is a secret I didn’t know about dang it 😂 Unfortunately on the way home going through ATL, an asshole in a small car w/ temp plates was driving erratically & tried to squeeze between us & a semi truck going 70 on I-20W. It hit the airstream & sent us into the left lane pic.twitter.com/ZnZVXGQqtP— Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) February 5, 2021
We fishtailed pretty good but got on the shoulder as quickly as possible to assess the damage. Nobody was hurt thank the good Lord. But nobody stopped either and the car sped away. (Cool Bro) We are so thankful that nothing worse happened. pic.twitter.com/RHwgBom2GC— Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) February 5, 2021
Our vehicle and trailer were drive-able so we made a report and hauled home. I called mama right away to say that I know her prayers are always heard cause I know she prays for us every morning about 4:30 am. Especially when we are on the road. pic.twitter.com/Upu1jGhFeI— Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) February 5, 2021
And Brendan kept our trailer steady for being side swiped. Thanks to @airstream_inc and @southlandrv, we are gonna be repaired & back to our vagabond ways soon. Anyway, overall it was an amazing trip and we learned we have a lot to see and a lot to be grateful for. pic.twitter.com/U90Rqu0JeX— Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) February 5, 2021
