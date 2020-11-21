Would you like to serve on DeKalb County’s Ethics Board?
Officials in the county announced the board is now accepting applications for new members.
The DeKalb County Ethics Referendum passed by an 87% margin during the November general election.
The seven-member board must be finalized by December 31, 2020, and members will take office on January 1, 2021.
Applicants must reside in DeKalb County, and attention will be paid to racial, geographic, gender, and professional diversity among candidates so that the board will reflect the counties’ diversity, officials noted.
The board of ethics comes on the heels after several prominent scandals in the county.
The application deadline is Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at 12 p.m., and Interviews with finalists will be conducted December 9 – 16, 2020.
Board members and alternates will be announced December 18. 2020.
For more information on the board, please click the link.
To apply for membership on the board, please click the link.
