An animal control facility has shut down after several employees tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a Facebook post, the Walton County Animal Control Center closed on Monday as a precaution after employees COVID-19 tests came back positive.
“During this closure, the building will be cleaned and properly decontaminated before resuming business”, the post noted.
There is no date or time frame on when the center will reopen.
The facility will reopen once the Emergency Management Director confirms proper cleaning protocols have been met.
The center will continue to accept emergency calls at 770-464-0310, however, call response times are expected to be longer as the center deals with its staff shortage.
