Fayette County, GA (CBS46) Commissioners in a metro Atlanta county believe religious freedom is under attack and city officials are calling on the state legislature to help with a controversial idea.
This isn't a new topic in Fayette County but it is one that's garnered a lot of attention and opposition.
That’s because the Fayette County Board of Commissioners approved sending its "protecting religious freedom" resolution to the Georgia General Assembly.
It's part of the county's legislative package that the assembly will consider at its upcoming session.
Commissioner Charles Rousseau was the only vote against it.
"Our governor elect has indicated that he's willing to evaluate and possibly sign a piece of legislation that would address that religious freedom act and if that was going to happen, then the state would dictate that down to the county," Rosseau told CBS46 News.
The last time religious freedom legislation came up, Governor Nathan Deal refused to sign it.
Opponents have expressed concern on whether or not the resolution could discriminate against the LGTBQ community and religious minorities.
And, subsequently, deter major film companies from shooting in Fayette County, at Pinewood Studios.
“I go around the county and I see more business going on now than what I saw a year ago,” says Eric Maxwell, chairman of the Fayette County Board of Commissioners. “What I ask is that somebody prove the premise that you just said, that's happening because that's not happening."
From here, it'll be something the general assembly decides at its upcoming session and the governor would have to sign off on.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
