Gwinnett CO. (CBS46)– Gwinnett County Commissioners have approved hiring a company to study and analyze housing inventory in the county. Officials said the study will help guide decisions and polices in the future.
The study, expected to take nine months, will review the number of single-family homes and multi-family units available in the county.
The study will consider housing conditions, building materials, affordable housing, and age and demographics.
“The goal of this study is to develop a better understanding of each of these areas so that County leadership can make appropriate decisions to meet the County’s current and future needs in accordance with the 2040 Unified Plan,” said Commission Chairman Charlotte Nash. “Like the rest of the nation, Gwinnett is seeing societal shifts in which new patterns of demographics, transportation and lifestyles are transforming our economies and communities. We need to know how these factors are affecting housing.”
According to officials, factors affecting real estate in Gwinnett County include the county’s rapid growth, the retirement of baby boomers, and economic trends and shifting preferences in housing.
The $238,000 study will include data for both the unincorporated areas and the 16 municipalities in Gwinnett County.
The study will be conducted in three phases.
- Phase 1 will focus on collecting and assessing data on housing supply and demographics, such as location and types of all housing units, condition of housing, population trends, occupant employment, vacancy rates, and housing sales and rentals.
- Phase 2 will assess housing opportunity through stakeholder focus groups, comparing housing needs with other counties, analyzing housing by price and type, and then defining affordable housing needs and senior housing needs.
- Phase 3 will include drafting a final report to the Board of Commissioners with recommendations on how to expand the County’s housing inventory.
