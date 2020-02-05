An intense swat situation unfolded at a Griffin home Tuesday, as Spalding County Commissioner Donald Hawbaker stood inside with a gun.
Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix said it started when officers approached the home on Satilla court to serve arrest warrants for simple assault related to family violence and disorderly conduct.
He said as soon as deputies pulled up, Commissioner Hawbaker fired two shots.
Special operations officers then surrounded the house, deploying gas and trying to negotiate with the commissioner.
Sheriff Dix said one deputy saw Hawbaker raise his gun, and that’s when the deputy fired three shots.
Believing Hawbaker was hit, Sheriff Dix called for an armored vehicle to ram the door and get the elected official out.
“That was the fastest way to get in,” said the sheriff.
Hawbaker wasn’t hurt but was pulled out and arrested.
Dix said the commissioner's actions were apparently tied to a previous DUI charge with an upcoming court date and issues at home.
“All of that accompanied with alcohol use finally came to a head,” said Dix.
He said no one else was inside the home during the standoff, and no one was hurt.
Hawbaker was elected commissioner for District 5 in 2014.
