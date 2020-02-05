An intense swat situation at a Griffin home Tuesday, as Spalding County Commissioner Donald Hawbaker stood inside with a gun.
Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix said it started when officers approached the home on Satilla court to serve arrest warrants for simple assault related to family violence and disorderly conduct.
He as soon as sheriff’s deputies pulled up, Commissioner Hawbaker fired two shots.
CBS46 was told Special ops then surrounded the house, deploying gas and trying to negotiate with the commissioner.
Sheriff Dix said one officer saw Hawbaker raise his gun, that’s when an officer fired three shots.
Believing Hawbaker was hit, Sheriff Dix, called for a tanker to ram the door and get the elected official out.
“… that was the fastest way to get in,” said Sheriff Dix.
Hawbaker wasn’t hurt, but was pulled out and arrested .
Sheriff Dix said the commissioners motive is tied to a previous DUI charge with an upcoming court date and issues at home.
“All of that accompanied with alcohol use, finally came to a head,” said Sheriff Dix.
He said no one was hurt and no one else was home at the time.
CBS46 discovered Hawbaker was elected commissioner for District 5 in 2014.
