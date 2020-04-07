ATLANTA (CBS46) A group of north Georgia county commissioners have sent a letter to Governor Brian Kemp, urging him to close all state parks in the area during the duration of the statewide shelter-in-place order.
The commissioners sent the letter to Governor Kemp Tuesday morning, informing him of the concern of residents as traffic had dramatically increased in the area, especially from the metro Atlanta region.
They state that although they appreciate the increased tourism, the commissioners say the influx in traffic has had a "staggering detrimental effect" on resources. Hospitals in the area are unable to provide enough beds to care for the inflated population if a medical emergency was to take place. They also say food, fuel and other supplies are at a minimum.
In all, the letter was signed by commissioners from 12 counties. Those counties are Habersham, Towns, Rabun, White, Franklin, Gilmer, Dade, Lumpkin, Fanin, Stephens, Union and Banks.
This comes on the heels of another community that urged Governor Kemp to close all coastal beaches. Tybee Island Mayor Shirley Sessions made a plea on FaceBook urging residents to adhere to sheltering in place after Governor Kemp reopened state beaches.
Mayor Sessions video statement came just hours after Gov. Kemp's shelter in place order went into effect Friday evening at 6 p.m.. The order forces many to stay at home, but allows Georgia state's beaches to reopen. Mayor Sessions went on to say "we don't have the ability to make sure people are not gathering in groups of more than 10."
Sessions' comments echo other leaders in Georgia beach communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.