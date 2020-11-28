DeKalb County is changing the way it administers COVID-19 tests at its locations.
According to a county spokesperson, starting on Saturday at the Stonecrest testing site, specimen collection will switch from a nurse administered test to a self-swab test.
On Monday, the switch will take place at the Doraville and East Atlanta testing sites.
“Ultimately, this change will help individuals to become more comfortable with getting tested, as the swab will not have to go as far back into the nostril. A provider will observe each client, as they rotate the swab in each nostril and then put it into the collection tube”, a county health official reported.
For current testing site hours of operation and online appointment scheduling for all DeKalb County Board of Health testing sites, visit https://www.dekalbhealth.net/ or call the COVID-19 Call Center at (404) 294-3700, Option 1.
For more resources and information about COVID-19, visit the DeKalb County Board of Health’s COVID-19 website at https://www.dekalbhealth.net/covid-19/.
