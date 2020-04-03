TROUP CO., GA (CBS46)—Troup County has launched a hotline to bring its citizens up to date with the latest information on COVID-19.
According to the county, the COVID-19 Information Hotline will be staffed Monday thru Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
The hotline will be staffed until May 16th, unless extended.
The hotline can be reached at (706) 883-1719.
A county spokesperson wrote, “it will be utilized to answer frequently asked questions regarding COVID-19, current Troup County services related to COVID-19, local emergency ordinance concerns, etc. as a way to offer a centralized method of contact for inquiries while also decreasing the abundance of non-emergency calls from E-911 communications.”
The county is asking residents to continue to call 911 for emergencies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.