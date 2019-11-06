DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A storm water runoff from a county-maintained pipe caused serious damage to a homeowner’s property for nearly five years in DeKalb County.
Homeowner, Victoria Coburn, reached out to CBS46 after years of failed attempts to get DeKalb county to help. Coburn told CBS46 that her property will turn into one giant sinkhole and swallow her home if the problem does not get fixed soon.
A few years ago, Victoria Coburn notified Dekalb County when sinkholes started popping up around her property.
“This creek used to be closer up, and this soil here was level to the ground, now it’s a big crater, a big hole,” Coburn said.
The water from the county’s water drain flows into Snapfinger Creek which runs behind Coburn’s backyard.
She asked the county if there’s something they could do.
“They told me that it’s my responsibility, it’s my property,” said Coburn, “I have started getting craters in my property, and my fence is hanging in mid-air, because of the soil being washed away from underneath it.”
She’s been fighting with them ever since.
“When it rains, you can see, this drain, water just shoots out, and there’s nothing blocking it, or no maintenance to direct the flow,” Coburn added.
On top of the sink holes, she noticed the giant trees surrounding her property started leaning,
but again, she was told it’s her responsibility.
“So I said, I can just block it off, and that will stop all the problems, and they said, “oh no, you can’t do that, you’ll be in trouble with the state,” so I said it’s not mine, you can’t fine me for something that belongs to me,” Coburn added.
Since then two trees have fallen on her house in which she called a company to cut down other trees for fear of more falling.
“I was out of 4,000 dollars,” said Coburn, “I had to go into my retirement fund to get that, because they wouldn’t help me.”
CBS46 reached out to Dekalb County, and a spokesman says they have inspected this property several times.
In September, a work order was issued to clean 10 feet from the headwall to ensure proper flow and install rocks to stabilize the ditch.
In October, a roads and drainage crew performed a video inspection of the pipe. The inspection showed the pipe to be in generally good shape with the exception of a little rust on the bottom of the pipe. That pipe will be re-evaluated in the next 12 to 18 months for possible installation of lining.
But Coburn says the county needs to make some changes or eventually there’s going to be an even bigger problem:
“It’s going to just swallow my property!” she said.
