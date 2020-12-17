Cobb County elections officials are holding a “Special Called Meeting” to discuss voter’s eligibility to vote in the upcoming run-off election.
According to a Cobb County spokesperson, the meeting is called to “hear a challenge to the qualifications of 16,024 voters and their eligibility to vote in the January 5, 2021 General Runoff Election.”
The meeting will be held virtually on Friday, December 18 at 3 p.m.
To watch the meeting, please click: Webex Enterprise Site.
