Cobb County is shifting the way citizens can adopt pets.
To keep up with the rise in the number of pet adoptions during COVID-19, Cobb County Animal Services created an online appointment booking option for adoptees.
“No appointment is required for strays that are found by citizens, for citizens looking for their lost pet(s), or for animal reclaim”, Cobb officials announced.
Shelter staff will be able to answer questions and book appointments from citizens by calling (770) 499-4136 Tuesday to Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Cobb County Animal Services is located at 1060 Al Bishop Drive, Marietta, GA 30008.
To schedule an online appointment, please click: https://tinyurl.com/y6r33abs
