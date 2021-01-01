Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services added new vehicles with the latest technology to its fleet.
The new vehicles include three new support vehicles and two apparatus units.
“The ladder truck is a Sutphen 95-foot aerial platform that features state-of-the-art multiplex wiring, a 360-degree camera system for safety, mobile data terminal, two-way radio, multiple storage compartments for firefighting tools and medical equipment, fire attack hose lines and a 300-gallon water tank”, according to a press release.
The ambulance is a Lifeline Medical Unit on Dodge 5500, and has state-of-the-art multiplex wiring, a 360-degree camera system, a mobile data terminal, electronic patient load system, warning lights, and a 181-inch patient compartment box for providing advanced life support assessment and treatment during transport to the hospital.
The vehicles were purchased with voter-approved SPLOST funds.
