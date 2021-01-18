Cobb County health officials are scheduled to hold a virtual town hall to discuss the latest COVID-19 vaccination efforts.
The virtual town hall will be hosted with Cobb and Douglas Counties health officials on Tuesday, January 19, at 6 p.m.
The town hall comes as many people across the state have had difficulty scheduling COVID-19 vaccination appointments.
Organizers are asking anyone who would like answers to submit their questions to comments@cobbcounty.org.
You can watch the town hall live at Cobb County Government | Facebook or (184) Cobb County Government - YouTube
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.