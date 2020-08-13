DEKALB CO (CBS46)— Homeowners in DeKalb County should see some tax relief in their 2020 property tax bill.
According to county officials, the total tax relief will cost the county at least $119 million.
“DeKalb is committed to delivering high-quality services during this pandemic while providing substantial property tax reductions for the third consecutive year,” said DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond.
Officials noted the property tax relief for DeKalb homeowners will be generated by the Equalized Homestead Option Sales Tax Credit (EHOST) and the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST).
Both measures were implemented after voters approved them in November 2017.
County officials said DeKalb County is the only county in Georgia with an EHOST, which is 100 percent dedicated to homeowner tax relief.
The EHOST property tax relief measure will deliver an average tax cut of $944 to residents owning a home valued at $250,000, officials reported.
Property tax bills are mailed during August of each year and installment due dates for DeKalb County September 30 and November 16.
